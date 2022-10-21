JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The mother of the newborn baby, who was recently hospitalized, said the father should not be facing a criminal charge.

Police charged Jeremi Ferguson with Reckless Assault of a Child after they were called to a Johnstown home in September and found the child unresponsive and bleeding. The mother said there was no abuse, and the child suffered a Brief Resolved Unexplained Event, or BRUE. She said the child has since recovered.

NEWS10 spoke to a local pediatrician who said these types of episodes are not unheard of in children younger than age one, and they can have several causes.

Johnstown police said Ferguson was arrested based on interviews with relatives and medical records, and they stand by their investigation. Ferguson was released on his own recognizance.