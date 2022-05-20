GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Gloversville announced that gas line replacements will be conducted by National Grid beginning on Friday, May 20 through Monday, May 23. During this time there will be no parking on Montgomery Street from Washington Street to Steele Avenue until work is completed, weather permitting.

According to National Grid, customers would have been notified via phone, mail, and door hangers when work in their area is scheduled. Officials will show where the work will take place, street by street, posted on their website.

National Grid replaces old gas pipes and service lines with strong, durable plastic and/or coated steel piping, which is much less likely to have leaks and release methane gas. While work is being conducted in your neighborhood, you may contact the Supervisor on the job site or contact National Grid directly at Standard.Engineering.li@nationalgrid.com.