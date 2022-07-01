PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Perth Volunteer Fire Company was called out to a reported structure fire at the Northway Trailer Park on State Highway 30 around 3:19 a.m. Friday. Dispatchers told fire crews that all residents had gotten out of the home before they got there.

First responders arrived in under two minutes and confirmed a working fire, with flames bursting through all four sides of the building. Perth Fire Chief Peter Watrobski asked for Broadalbin Fire Department to bring an engine, tanker, and fill truck to the scene. A tanker from Hagaman Fire Department was also requested.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, and an engine crew from both Mayfield and Berkshire Fire Departments was asked to help with overhaul and salvage. Fulton County Emergency Management along with Fulton County EMS Management, Montgomery County Emergency Management, and the Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps were on the scene to assist.

New York State Fire was called to the scene along with the Fulton County Fire Investigation team to determine the cause of the fire. Two homes next to the structure were slightly damaged due to the intense heat.