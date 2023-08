JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing man out of Johnstown. James Anderson Sr. was recently reported missing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 736-2100.

According to deputies, Anderson is 6’3″ and weighs roughly 135 pounds. He is 47 years old and has green eyes and blonde hair.