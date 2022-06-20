JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has completed early investigations into a two-car crash that happened in the early morning hours on Saturday. The 911 Center received a call around 2:45 a.m. for the accident, which was reported on County Route 142 near County Highway 107, in Johnstown.

A Hyundai Sonata, which officials say was driven by Anas Mashhadi of Mayfield, was traveling westbound on County Highway 142 when it allegedly crossed over the center line and hit a Glove City Taxi head-on. Kimberly Mashhadi, who was riding in the passenger seat of the Sonata, was treated at the scene and airlifted by LifeNet to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Mr. Mashhadi was also seriously hurt in the crash, according to police. The driver of the Glove City Taxi escaped with minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said there was no alcohol involved in this incident. Their investigation is ongoing.