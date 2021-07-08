Mayfield woman arrested over unpaid utility bill in son’s name

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Amy Hasenfuss, 42, of Mayfield after a lengthy regulation. She faces the charge of first-degree identity theft.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they arrested Hasenfuss on Wednesday on identity theft charges. They say their investigation shows how Hasenfuss allegedly opened a National Grid account in the name of her 20-year-old son. Eventually, the unpaid amount in the accounts reached over $3,000 and prompted the utility company to contact her son and try to collect.

Police characterized the relationship between Hasenfuss and her son as “estranged,” and that it “has been throughout the timeframe of the alleged crime.”