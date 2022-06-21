MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mayfield Central School District will be closed on Thursday so the school community can attend the funeral of a third grade teacher. Kimberly Mashhadi died in a car accident early Saturday morning.

The district announced the closure in an email sent to families on June 19. Counselors are also available at the elementary school. The superintendent said in-part:

“Mrs. Mashhadi was a longstanding and well-respected teacher who touched the lives of everyone around her, students and staff alike. A graduate of Mayfield schools, she was known by her colleagues and her students’ families as a kind-hearted, happy person. Everyone enjoyed being around Mrs. Mashhadi because of the positivity she exuded. She was regarded not only as a great teacher, but a great person.

It is going to take time for our school community to heal from the emptiness we are feeling from this loss. As her MCSD family, we are truly heartbroken over losing this beloved friend and colleague. Our most heartfelt condolences go to her family as they grieve this tragedy.”

Police said Mashhadi was a passenger in a vehicle that hit a Glove City Taxi head-on. She was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries, and the taxi driver had minor injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the district, Mashhadi’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Church of the Holy Spirit in Gloversville.