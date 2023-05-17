MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On June 10th, the Mayfield Historical Society will be hosting its 40th Annual Strawberry Festival at The Rice Homestead. The festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

There will be live music by The Knoxville Gentlemen, who will perform classic rock, old country, and music from the 50s and 60s. There will be strawberry shortcake with ice cream and lemonade available for a donation of $5 or $3 for children 8 and under.

Visitors can take free tours of the Rice Homestead. The Loom Room, Mill Stone Garden, Heritage Flower Garden, and Oliver’s Trail will be open for viewing. In conjunction with the festival, the historical society will also be premiering its new summer exhibit “School Days”.

In the event of rain, the festival will take place at the Mayfield Presbyterian Church. This summer, The Rice Homestead will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from noon to 4 pm until Labor Day and by appointment by calling 518-725-5261 or 518-332-0538.