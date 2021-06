MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mayfield Historical Society will be holding its third annual Classic Car and Hot Rod Cruise-in, as well as the annual ice cream social and summer concert. All three events will take place on July 8, from 5-8 p.m. at the Rice Homestead on Riceville Road.

Admission is free and the first 50 commitments will get a dash plaque commemorating the event.

Alex Hitrick will be providing musical entertainment, house tours will be given and hot dogs will be for sale.