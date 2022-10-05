MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The suspect accused in an animal neglect case has rejected her bond and now forfeits all the animals she owned to the Fulton County Regional Animal Shelter.

The Fulton County district attorney gave Sue Kelly five days to pay her bond or she would give up the animals. Kelly was arrested in July after 50 stray dogs and multiple other animals, including rabbits, a horse, and bloated goats, were removed from her property in Mayfield.

The DA said the animals held by Kelly will be put up for adoption.