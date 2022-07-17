GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will be partnering with other local organizations to hold a mass food distribution on Monday, July 18 at 10 a.m., at the Elm Street Pavilion in Gloversville. The ‘Drive-Thru Pantry’ is a part of the organization’s mobile outreach initiative, CC MOVE, and is an effort to provide supplemental and emergency food in areas with limited access to services.

This event is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-thru line and a walk-in line.

Guests should not arrive before the 10:00 a.m. start time. Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution. Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.

Catholic Charities has four additional drive-thru pantries scheduled for the dates below:

Tuesday, July 19 at 11 a.m., at the Sidney Fire House, 74 River Road, Sidney.

Tuesday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m., at the University of Albany, Colonial Quad Northwest Gold parking lot.

Friday, July 29 at 9:30 a.m., at the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club, 504 4th Avenue, Troy.

Tuesday, August 2 at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Hope Church, 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain.

Catholic Charities, with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and local community partners, has distributed over 710,000 pounds of fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable food to over 85,000 this year. An estimated 100,000 people turned to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany for support last year.