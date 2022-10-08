JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Join Peaceful Valley Maple Farms at the Grand Opening of a new CDL store in Johnstown. The event takes place on October 14 and 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CDL is a maple sugaring equipment company founded in 1991. CDL is opening a new store in Johnstown and welcomes the public to come to celebrate with them. Browse maple sugaring equipment along with door prizes and free lunch on opening weekend! The store is located at 116 Lagrange Rd Johnstown, NY 12095, next to the Pancake House.