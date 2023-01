FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric J. Papula, 22, after an investigation into a larceny complaint. Papula is being accused of stealing a cell phone from an employee of a local restaurant.

Papula was already incarcerated at the Fulton County Correctional Facility for a separate incident at the time of the arrest. He was returned to the facility to await a court date.