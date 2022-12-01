JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire and police agencies successfully rescued a lost hunter in Fulton County Wednesday evening. The Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire company reports that a lost hunter in the area of County Route 137 in Johnstown was pinpointed amid the height of a heavy wind and rain storm.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, communication specialists at the Fulton County 911 communication center reportedly found the location of the hunter in the area of County Route 137. While rescue squads were sent to save the hiker, the communications center stayed on the phone with the individual. The Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company reports the hunter could hear sirens getting closer. Amid heavy rain and trees falling around, the hunter was escorted out of the area and examined by a team from the Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps (GAVAC). The hunter was released without injury.

The entire rescue took approximately 30 minutes, according to the Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company. Other responding agencies, aside from GAVAC, included the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.