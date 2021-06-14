Local group holding mini camps for those with learning disabilities

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Transitions, a program designed to advance college and career success for young adults with autism and other learning differences, is hosting weekend camps at its facility in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains. The condensed sessions are designed to inspire students to become more independent and build confidence in living a fulfilled and productive life.

Attendees experience a variety of engaging programming, including:

Seminars in leadership, social skills, wellness, advocacy and other topics

Informative interview process to assess support needs

Enrichment classes in music, theater and art

Additionally, attendees participate in skill building activities, which include kayaking, bowling, cooking and more.

“Not only do the students learn valuable skills and secure lasting friendships, but they also discover their strengths and niche in life,” said Penny Rivenburg, senior director, Transitions USA. “Our ultimate goal is to ensure our students are fully prepared for the next step in their lives and successful in the things most important to them, when the time comes for them to leave our program.”

Sessions are scheduled for the upcoming dates:

June 19 – 20

July 23 – 25

August 13 – 15

September 24 – 26

October 22 – 24

November 19 – 21

December 3 – 5

Mini camps cost $325 for the weekend, inclusive of overnight accommodations and meals. To learn more, visit the Transitions website, call (518) 775-5384 or email info@transitionsusa.org.