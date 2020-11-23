Local family donates new roof for Mayfield Historical Society

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This holiday season the Rice Homestead received a donation, promising to preserve its future.

In September, the Timothy and Tina Delaney Family Foundation donated a new roof for the Rice Homestead’s main building. The building’s previous roof was in need of much repair.

The Rice Homestead is located at 328 Riceville Road in Mayfield and is the home of the Mayfield Historical Society.  

The roof on the 1810 Rice Homestead structure was replaced this past fall. 

The Society will not be holding its annual Christmas Open House this year due to COVID-19 pandemic but will re-open for tours next June.

