The demolition of Gloversville’s Littauer Pool and bathhouse began at 7 a.m. Wednesday. (Photo: City of Gloversville)

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The demolition of Gloversville’s Littauer Pool and bathhouse began at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Department of Public Works crews are “making great progress,” according to an online statement from the city.

“We understand that this site has a warm spot in the hearts of many residents, as it does many of us at the city, and is part of the history of our great city,” a spokesperson for the project stated. “Our intent is not to destroy an asset, but to remove a liability, a major threat to public safety.”

The space where the pool once sat will then become a public park. There is no estimated date of completion for that project.

“Please understand that the removal of this facility is in no way connected to if the city builds another pool,” DPW Director Don Schwartz noted. “If a pool is to be installed down the road, the work being done now would still need to take place. Doing it now makes the park safer and a usable space for our residents.”

If you have any questions about the project, reach out to Schwartz by emailing dpwdir@cityofgloversville.com or calling (518) 773-4539.