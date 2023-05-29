GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments extinguished a structure fire in the early hours of May 29. Neither the occupants nor the firefighters on scene sustained injuries during the operation.

At 12:44 a.m., both departments were dispatched to 12 Fifth Street in Gloversville. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Mike Putnam reported a developed fire on the second floor in a two story house and immediately requested all hands to respond for assistance.

Before firefighters arrived, the flames had engulfed the second floor, extended into the attic, and had started to descend into the first floor. Both crews attempted to attack the fire from the interior stairs, but were unable to make progress and eventually had to withdraw, the fire having too much of a head start against their efforts.

Everyone was then called out of the building and firefighters shifted to a defensive operation.

All nine occupants, 5 adults and 4 children, were able to escape the fire unscathed, however the single family home was a complete loss.

The flames were brought under control at approximately 4 a.m, and by 5:51 a.m., all units were back in service. GFD and JFD are investigating the fire’s cause, though it is not deemed suspicious.