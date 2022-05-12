BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new initiative by the Broadalbin-Perth Central School District is giving kids a taste of the democratic process on Tuesday, May 17, with an optional budget vote, through the schools’ board elections. During this year’s school budget vote, students in pre-K through grade 12 will also have the chance to make their voices heard in the inaugural ‘Kids Vote Too’ campaign.

According to officials, students will have the opportunity to vote on one of four new lunch menu items. Ballots will be available for “Kids Vote Too’ from 3-8 p.m., in the Robert C. Munn Gymnasium at Broadalbin-Perth Jr./Sr. High School.

Four new lunch menu items include:

Cheesy chicken quesadilla.

Corn dogs.

Chicken and waffles.

Popcorn chicken bowl with mashed potatoes, corn, cheese, and gravy.

Officials said these options comply with USDA standards for the National School Lunch Program. The item that receives the most votes will be added to the lunch menu rotation next school year. Additionally, the winning item will also be served with fresh fruit, vegetables, and milk.