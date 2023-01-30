The 4th-annual block party, presented by Toying Around of Downtown Johnstown, is scheduled for Saturday, July 24. (Photo: Toying Around)

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Toying Around Block Party is returning to Johnstown on Saturday, June 24. Organizers say there will be over 120 upstate New York vendors in attendance, food trucks, live entertainment, an undisclosed celebrity guest, and a wrestling superstar.

There will be a $5 wristband for admission, and all children under the age of 5 are free. For children, there will be bounce houses, water slides, and other fun activities. There will also be a cosplay contest for all. Winners of the adult contest will receive $100 cash, and kids may receive $50 cash and trophies.