JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six miles east of Johnstown, you’ll find the Argotsinger farm wrapping up lambing season. Spring is a busy time of year for Johnstown native Liz Argotsinger and her farm family.

Born in Johnstown, Liz graduated from Johnstown Senior High School in the seventies. She thought one day she would move away, but it didn’t happen and now she doesn’t want to leave.

Her husband Rick got his first sheep when he was eight years old on a train in Fonda, by way of Ohio. And as they like to say the rest is history.

They have more than 100 lambs, 120 ewes and six rams. Burt, their sheep dog, and Rocky, a horse that minds his business, rounds out their family.

In 2014, the proud Fulton County resident created a trail to connect all the wooden barn quilt squares in Fulton and Montgomery counties. Now in its eighth year the Fulton Montgomery Quilt Barn Trail is just one way you can really soak up everything the area has to offer, says Liz.