Johnstown schools selected for Amazon Future Engineer Program

JOHNSTOWN, NY (NEWS10) — The Greater Johnstown School District (GJSD) was accepted into

the Amazon Future Engineer Program. The program aims at increasing access to computer science education for children and young adults that come from underserved and underrepresented communities.

The partnership will allow GJSD to build a computer science curriculum for students. To do this, the district will receive support through two Amazon partners: Project STEM (focused on grades 6-8) and Edhesive (grades 9-12).

Starting this fall, Johnstown students in grades 9-12 will be able to take AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles, and Intro to Computer Science. Warren Street students in grade 6 and JJSHS students in grades 7 and 8 will be offered exploratory computer science classes. This will act as a way to prep students for the course options be available to them in high school.

The course additions and ongoing curriculum support from Amazon comes at no cost to

the district.

“We are so grateful to be partnering with Amazon and to be able to enhance the highly relevant opportunities that we provide our students at Johnstown,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. William Crankshaw said. “Our district will benefit in many different ways from this partnership — the greatest benefit of all comes when our Johnstown graduates gain from opportunities that give them an edge to be better prepared for college and continued education or the workforce.”

Nicole Panton, the district’s Director of Curriculum & Professional Development described the Amazon Future Engineers designation as a “win-win” for the district. She says the district has not had a computer science program for “several years” and this program will allow the district to build the curriculum from scratch. This is especially great because computer science is so relevant to today’s world, she added.

The Amazon Future Engineers partnership also includes potential field trips where students can explore different careers and see real world application of computer science skills, eligibility for college scholarships, and access to AWS Educate (Amazon Web Services), an international cloud-based network that allows students to sharpen their skills and connects them to potential employers after graduation.