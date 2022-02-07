Johnstown police issue warrant for missing funeral home director

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Johnstown Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Barnett. He’s the funeral director and owners of the Ehle-Barnett Funeral home on William Street, where police said they uncovered human remains that were improperly stored and treated in January.

Police said Barnett, 35, has an active arrest warrant for the following charges:

  • 3 counts of concealment of a human corpse
  • Third- and fourth-degree grand larceny
  • 3 felony counts of failing to bury a body within a reasonable amount of time
  • 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a child
  • Operating a funeral home without a license
  • Operating as a funeral director without a valid license

The police department said Barnett has potentially left the area. If you or someone you know has any information on the whereabouts of Brian Barnett, contact the Johnstown Police Department at (518) 736-4021.

