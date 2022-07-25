JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Johnstown Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 8-year-old boy. Police said Samuel “Sammy” Wilson has autism.

Sammy was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday at his home on South Chase Street. Police said he left the house through a window without his parents’ knowledge.

Sammy was last seen wearing brown shorts with no shirt. He is around 4’4″ and weighs 85-90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he may believe he is playing a game and could be hiding behind houses or porches as this has happened in the past. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnstown Police Department at 518-736-4021 or the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 518-736-2100.