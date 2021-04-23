Johnstown man found guilty in crash that killed Trooper

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man who was on trial for the 2018 crash that killed a New York State trooper has been found guilty.

Aaron Munise, 34, of Johnstown, was found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide in the death of Trooper Jeremy VanNostrand.

In November 2018, Trooper VanNostrand, 36, was on his way to work at the Fonda barracks when his vehicle was rear-ended by a box truck driven by Munise. Officials said Munise failed to stop and did not apply the brakes.

VanNostrand was pushed into oncoming traffic on Highway 5S. He was then hit head-on by a pick-up truck and later died at Albany Medical Center.

Munise will be sentenced on July 9.