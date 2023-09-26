JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigations Joint Terrorism Task Force, arrested Cody J Keier, 28, on September 22. Keier was charged with making a threat of mass harm.

According to police investigations, Keier posted a threat of mass harm on a social media outlet. Keier stated he was going to harm a large number of people in New York City.

Police arrested Keier at his home. He was processed at SP Fonda and released with an appearance ticket to the Johnstown City Court on October 3.