JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A boil water order has been issued for all customers on the City of Johnstown Public Water Supply. The order was issued due to a lack of qualified operators at the treatment plants, the water department said.

Residents are urged to not drink the water without boiling it first. The water department said to bring all water to a boil and let it cool before using. Bottled water is another option. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

The water department will send another notice when the boil water order is lifted. The department said they are working to bring in more operators as quickly as possible.

For more information, contact the Johnstown Water Department at 518-736-4027.