Johnstown bake sale raising money and awareness for suicide prevention

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Johnstown community came out to support a bake sale fundraiser aimed at raising money and awareness for suicide prevention on Saturday.

Local suicide prevention advocate Marissa Miller organized the event in memory of her friend Bailey Field. “What she wanted was people to remember her so I figured we could remember her in a good way, and not how she died, but how to help others,” Miller explained.

Field was 19-years-old when she passed away this past September. “Everybody misses her because she lit up the entire room she was in. Everybody says that, but not everybody means it, because Bailey was just a beautiful soul,” says Miller.

Miller, a baker, making and selling treats to raise money for the Capital Region Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “I’m going to hold a team for the out of the darkness walk in September so the money raised today will go towards that walk in September,” she said.

AFSP aims to help raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. The Capital Region’s area director says these types of fundraisers are what the cause is all about. “Our organization is absolutely run through the heart and love and power of all of our volunteers like Marissa,” Sandra Goldmeer explained.

Goldmeer hopes we can continue to have conversations about our mental health, especially coming out of the difficulties posed from the past year and the pandemic. “We need to be able to make sure that our youth are seeing really good adult role models, that we are taking care of our mental health so they will do the same,” Goldmeer said.

If you need help, you can call 800-273-8255, or text “EMM” to 741741.