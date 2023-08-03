PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday night, multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Town of Perth. All occupants were out of the building but one sustained injuries and suffered from smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

The injured individual was treated by the Lake Valley EMS before being transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam. He was then flown to the Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse.

Agencies involved include the Perth Volunteer Fire Company, the Broadalbin-Kenyetto Fire Company, the Berkshire Fire Department, the Hagaman Fire Department, the Mayfield Fire Department, New York State Police, Lake Valley EMS, the Fulton County Fire Investigation Team, Fulton County Emergency Management, Montgomery County Fire Coordinators, and Fulton County EMS Coordinators.