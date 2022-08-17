CAROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday evening, the Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company was sent to the Wheelerville Recreational Bike Trails on State Highway 10 for a person who had seriously hurt themselves three-quarters of a mile up on the trail system. Upon arrival, a team of four firefighters immediately went up the mountain to locate and assess the injured biker.

Communication specialists worked together to establish communication with MedFlight and New York State Encon Rangers. Additional fire rescue personnel arrived on the scene and sent ATVs to help find the biker.

A staging area was set up to coordinate rescue support and communications. St. Johnsville Ambulance was staged and briefed on the patient’s condition. The patient was extracted from the trail system and in the ambulance within an hour. There has been no update on their wellbeing.