Inaugural ‘Pride at the Pines’ LGBTQ+ parade, festival announced

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Micropolis Development Group LLC in partnership with The Community Foundation of the Adirondack Foothills is announcing the first “Pride at the Pines” LGBTQ+ festival. The events will be held on Saturday, June 26 at the Kingsboro Golf Course.

The day kicks off with a public parade down Kingsboro Ave. straight to the festival fields at the Kingsboro Golf Course. The festival will feature live performances, a fashion show hosted by McLemmons Boutique, and Drag and comedy shows. Additionally, there will be several live music acts, a large selection of food concession and merchandise vendors, and alcohol will be provided by local distillers and distributors.

The festivities are DJ’d by Moore2Music and there is a 6-hole Rainbow Glow Golf obstacle course, bounce houses and more.

“Our parade and festival will be a family-friendly event, whose purpose is the celebration of the diversity of all forms of authentic-self, that is why we choose the first theme to be ‘Be Yourself, Change the World,'” says Micropolis Development Group CEO, Tanyalynnette Grimes. “We want everyone to come out and enjoy a fun filled day. There is an abundance of space, fresh air and sunshine along with a great outdoor event with plenty of activities to enjoy.”

The headlining star of both Drag shows is LaLa Ri from Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Additional local talents are Avi Munster, Opal Essence, Kashi Golean, Katarina Mirage, and Gemini Dabarbay.

While most of the tickets for the event general admission are free, there is a suggested donation of $10 per person for festival entry. It is required that reservations be booked in advanced, even for the free events, as seating will be limited, and spaces are already filling quickly. Celebrity meet and greets are available as upgrades. There are several ticket packages available for purchase that include multiple event admissions and many additional extras and special VIP seating.

Tickets can be purchased at the Pride of the Pine website. The website features additional information about event schedules, celebrity talent, parade registration and volunteer information. Any business or non-profit who wishes to be a vendor, may also find information on the website for costs and signups.