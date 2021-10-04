IHA upstate hospital virtual career fair for Fulton, Herkimer, Schoharie, Montgomery counties

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Iroquois Healthcare Association is holding a virtual career fair for the Fulton, Herkimer, Schoharie, and Montgomery counties.
The career fair is Wednesday, October 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Go to their website to register.
