IHA upstate hospital virtual career fair for Fulton, Herkimer, Schoharie, Montgomery counties

Fulton County
Posted: / Updated:
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Iroquois Healthcare Association is holding a virtual career fair for the Fulton, Herkimer, Schoharie, and Montgomery counties.

The career fair is Wednesday, October 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Go to their website to register.

