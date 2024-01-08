GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the opening of the Lucius N Littauer Community Ice Rink nears, the Gloversville Recreation Commission is asking for donations of ice skates. The Recreation Commission says ice skates from last year sustained a lot of wear and tear, especially children’s skates.

During the season, skates are available for rent for $1 for kids and $2 for adults. Anyone who can donate a pair of skates can drop them off at the City Clerk’s Office. Monetary donations are also accepted to purchase new skates.