ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On May 7, Environmental Conservation Officer Shaw responded to a complaint about a turkey hunter on posted property in Fulton County. The complaint alleged that the hunter had shot the turkey near a residence and went on private property to retrieve the bird.

The hunter told ECO Shaw that he didn’t think that this was a big deal as the turkey “flopped” onto the posted property after he shot it. ECO Shaw located the shell casings and determined the hunter was around 225 feet away from the residence when he fired his gun.

Legally, an individual may not discharge a firearm within 500 feet of a residence. The hunter was ticketed for illegally taking the turkey, trespassing, and firing a gun within 500 feet of a residence.