JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hannaford location in Gloversville has chosen the Fulton-Montgomery Community College Raiders Relief Food Pantry as the beneficiary of the May Fight Hunger Bag campaign. The bags cost $2.50. For every purchase, $1 will be donated to the food pantry.

“With the increase in food prices and food insecurity across our community, we can anticipate that supplying the food pantry with perishable and non-perishable items will become challenging,” said LeAnn Pratt, Coordinator of Student Involvement at FMCC. “However, with programs like this one, we can be sure our shelves, freezers, and refrigerators stay stocked. Our food pantry is supplied only from donations. Thus, this program will allow us to continue to combat food insecurity with students, faculty, and staff here at FMCC.”

The FMCC Raiders Relief Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization founded in 2018. The pantry had approximately 915 visits in the Fall 2022 semester and has already tallied over 800 visits this spring.