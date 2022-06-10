GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Gloversville Police, a man has been taken into custody following an investigation of a suspicious death that took place on Thursday in an area of McLaren Street. Thomas Quillan, 47, of Gloversville has been arrested and accused of murder.

At about 11:45 p.m., the Gloversville Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 9 McLaren Street. Officers found John Lee, 77, of that address bleeding from multiple stab wounds to his upper body, and crews immediately provided emergency life-saving aid. Lee was taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital where he was pronounced dead police said.

Gloversville’s Police with the assistance of the Johnstown Police Department and New York State Police searched the neighborhood during their investigation. Evidence led police to 20 McKinley Place, where four individuals were located and taken into custody.

Quillan was observed to have evidence of a struggle said police. With the assistance of the NYSP Major Crimes Unit and Fulton County District Attorney Amanda Nellis, search warrants were issued to both residents, and evidence was collected that connected Quillan to Lee’s death.

Quillan was charged with second-degree murder, which is a felony. He was arraigned in Gloversville City Court and remanded to Fulton County Jail without bail.