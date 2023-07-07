GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gloversville opened its new splash pad at Trail Station Park on West Fulton Street on July 6. The splash pad is set to have its official grand opening celebration on July 15 at 10 a.m.

Although all of the amenities around the pad are not yet installed, the spray pad itself and the surrounding lawn and benches are completed. The splash pad is open every day, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This is the first phase of the expansion of Trail Station Park as part of Gloversville’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. Before the award, the city secured a $365,000 grant to fund the expansion of the park and the splash pad.

The expansion almost doubles the size of the park with amenities and landscaping over an area that was formerly a parking lot. The next phase of the project includes a new building with restrooms, a kitchen area, and a large indoor space for special events.

“This is a complex project, and it is the result of years of work including lots of community outreach through our Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan,” said Gloversville Mayor Vincent DeSantis. “It is our first major step in expanding recreational opportunities in the city, and there are several more to come.”