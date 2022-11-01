GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Recreation Commission will be having a window decorating contest for the holiday season. Any business in the downtown area or along the Christmas Parade route can enter to win a cash prize for the best window display. First place will win $200.

Displays must be completed by December 1, and winners will be announced at the tree lighting on December 3. Second place will win $100, and third place will win $50. Anyone with questions or those entering is asked to notify the commission of their entry by calling (518) 773-4542 or emailing recreation@cityofglvoersville.com.