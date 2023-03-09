GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Tractor Supply Company will be hosting a pet adoption event on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The Tractor Supply is located at 27 Arterial Plaza.

The event is open to the public as well as friendly, leashed pets. The rural lifestyle retailer will be there to help, offering food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools, and health supplements.

“As an active advocate and supporter of pet rescue and adoption, Tractor Supply strives to inform our customers of the pet adoption process by providing a safe and comfortable space for placing adorable animals in welcoming homes,” said Nancy Oliver, manager of the Gloversville Tractor Supply store. “Through this and other year-round adoption events, our goal at Gloversville store is to connect adoptable pets with interested owners.”