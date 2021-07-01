Gloversville police need help finding person of interest in shooting

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gloversville police are searching for Solomon A. Wilson—59-years-old and of Johnstown—whom they’ve deemed a person of interest related to the early morning shooting on Thursday.

The shooting took place at 40 Sixth Avenue in Gloversville, and police say the investigation remains very active. They also say that there is no danger to the public, as they don’t think the shooting was random.

Police did not share why they are interested in Wilson or what they plan to speak with him about. They say Wilson may be driving a gray 2018 Nissan Pathfinder with New York license plates reading KGD 7764. If you or someone you know has any information about Wilson’s whereabouts, contact the City of Gloversville Police Department at (518) 773-4506.