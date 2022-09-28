GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Police have launched an investigation after their animal control officer found a dead dog in Forest Street Park. Police said the dog, a gray and white pit bull, was found at about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, but they believe it could have been dumped there the night before.

Officers think the pup could have been abused or neglected, resulting in its death. The dog’s owner is suspected of dumping it in the park sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone who may have information regarding the owner of the dog is asked to email fcactf@fcrspca.org, or call the Gloversville Police Department at (518) 773-4506. The police department is being assisted by Fulton County District Attorney Amanda Nellis, and the Fulton County Regional SPCA.

WARNING: The picture below is graphic. Click to reveal.

Photo provided by Gloversville Police.