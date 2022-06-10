GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Gloversville Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death that took place in the overnight hours, between Thursday night and Friday morning, in the area of McLaren and Bleecker Streets. Gloversville Police Captain Michael Garavelli said Friday that the Department is being assisted by the New York State Police in their investigation.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and neither has the cause of death. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with NEWS10 throughout the day for updates.