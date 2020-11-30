Gloversville police arrest 1 over shots fired incident

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are reporting the arrest of Kyle W Lander, 18, of Gloversville over shots fired in Gloversville on Sunday.

At about 11:50 p.m., Gloversville Police responded to the scene of a reported shots fired incident on Third Street. Officers say that area residents singled out a car that was leaving the scene as having been involved in the shooting.

At the scene of the shooting, officers say no injuries were reported. Police say they found a vehicle with driver side damage indicating four gunshots. Witnesses reported hearing three to six shots.

Officers followed the departing car to a Broad Street home, set up a perimeter, and called in backup from Johnstown police, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and state police. They say their investigating eventually led them to detain Lander.

Police charged him with first-degree reckless endangerment, which carries as much as seven years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

If you or someone you know has information about the shooting, contact Detective Zink at (518) 773-4505.