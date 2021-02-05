Gloversville PD warns of accidental fentanyl after responding to 6 overdoses this year

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since January 1, the Gloversville Police Department has responded to six separate drug overdoses. Half of those overdoses happened since February 1.

In total, Gloversville Police administered fifteen, 4mg doses of Narcan for these overdoses. As a result, none of the situations were fatal. Those who overdosed believed they were consuming cocaine, or heroin. But, after further investigation into the substances, it was found that they were actually ingesting fentanyl.

The Gloversville Police Department wants to inform the public that any narcotic can contain fentanyl, which can result in the user suffering an overdose and ultimately result in death. The Police Department is a location where members of the public can secure Narcan if needed.

Anyone interested in information about Narcan training can contact the Sergeants Desk at 518-773-4506.