Gloversville police are searching for this car involved in a crash with a bicyclist on Saturday (Gloversville PD)

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Police Department is searching for a car involved in a crash with a bicyclist. Police said the crash happened at the Stewart’s Shops on South Main Street on August 20 around 2:45 p.m.

Police said the car is a white Jeep. Anyone who recognizes this car can contact the Gloversville Police Department at (518) 773-4506.