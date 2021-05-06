Gloversville PD investigating Thursday morning shooting

Gloversville Police responded to a shooting the morning of May 6 (Bill Trojan)

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At 7:50 a.m. Thursday, members of the City of Gloversville Police Department responded to North Main Street near Naif’s Market. Police were told there was a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower body. She was then transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital for treatment. Lieutenant Schaffer said her injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

The lieutenant added that the shooting does not appear to be random.

The investigation is ongoing and information will be shared as it is released.