ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 44-year-old resident of Gloversville pled guilty to conspiring to commit a bank robbery at a bank branch in Johnstown. Luke Kenna admitted to having two co-conspirators, Michael Brown Jr., and Brian Tierney.

Kenna admitted that he conducted surveillance of the bank and purchased items to be used during the robbery, including weapons. Kenna, previously convicted of a misdemeanor of domestic violence, was prohibited to possess any firearms.

Tierney was arrested and detained pending a trial. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 30. Brown has already pled guilty to the conspiracy and is scheduled for sentencing on November 3.