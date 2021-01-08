Gloversville man indicted on drug, firearms charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kent Tucker, 23, of Gloversville, was indicted on Jan. 7 on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The indictment alleges that on Aug. 21, 2020, Tucker possessed a Glock handgun stolen from a Gloversville firearms dealer, and possessed methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment also charges that Tucker possessed the handgun in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities.

An earlier complaint filed on Jan. 5 alleges that during the arrest, Tucker threw the stolen firearm from his person while being arrested.

If convicted on all charges, Tucker faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a minimum of five years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, and a term of supervised release of at least five years. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

Tucker initially appeared on Jan. 6 in Albany and was ordered detained pending a trial.