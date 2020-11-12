Gloversville man arrested for driving stolen car

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fulton County Sherrif’s Deputies arrested Joesph Banovic Jr, of Gloversville, after he was seen driving a stolen vehicle on East Pine street. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the City of Schenectady.
Banovic, age 20, was arrested and taken to the Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with:
- Criminal possession of stolen property
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, because of New York’s bail reform laws, Banovic was given an appearance ticket and released.
