Gloversville man arrested for burglary while out on bail

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, Jan. 10, a Gloversville man was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office after burglarizing a local convenience store.

Nathaniel Coty, 39, was arrested in the City of Gloversville within hours of committing the burglary.

It is alleged that Coty used a large rock to break open a glass door at Snyder’s Convenient Corner and stole several hundred dollars worth of lottery tickets.

Coty was out on bail from the Fulton County Correctional Facility where he had been in custody after an arrest for multiple burglaries committed in October, including two burglaries at Snyder’s Convenient Corner. Coty was eligible to be out on bail due to the new Bail Reform Law.

Coty was located by Gloversville PD and turned over to the Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree (a class D Felony), Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (a class E Felony), and Petit Larceny (a class A Misdemeanor).

He was processed at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Fulton County Correctional Facility on $10,000 cash bail.